StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE:FTS opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

