StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Shares of GME opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
