StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

About GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

