StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 266,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,299. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

