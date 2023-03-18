StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
GEOS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 266,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,299. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
