StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 377,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,167. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.