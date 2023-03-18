StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 377,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,167. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,855,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,697,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,855,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,571,451 shares of company stock worth $3,229,101 and have sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

