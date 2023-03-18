StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 1,647,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441 over the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management raised its position in shares of GoPro by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GoPro by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in GoPro by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

