StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

