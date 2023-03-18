StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.