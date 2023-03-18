StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.