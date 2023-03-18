StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hilltop Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
