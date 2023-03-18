StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.