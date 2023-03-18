StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.