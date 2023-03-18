StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.