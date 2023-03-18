StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITGR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.