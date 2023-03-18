StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $136.94. 286,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $141.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,141 shares of company stock worth $5,682,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $350,862,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

