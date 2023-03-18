StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

