StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,154,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

