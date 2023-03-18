StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.