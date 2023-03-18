StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPM stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

