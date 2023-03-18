StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

