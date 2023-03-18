StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of KNX opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
