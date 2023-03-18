StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

