StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

