StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 1,532,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,535. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

