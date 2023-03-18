StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

KURA stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

