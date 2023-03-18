StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $195.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.15.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

