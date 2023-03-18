StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

