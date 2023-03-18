StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

