StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Loews (NYSE:L)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Loews by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

