StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. 2,962,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,583. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 176.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 217.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

