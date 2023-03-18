StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 988,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $664,628.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,151. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.