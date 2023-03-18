StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 674,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,061. The company has a market cap of $743.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.19. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

About Movado Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

