StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
National Bankshares Stock Down 3.1 %
NKSH stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares
In related news, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $99,954. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
