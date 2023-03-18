StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

