StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of OFS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 38.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 61.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

