StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of OFS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
