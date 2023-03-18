StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

OPGN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

