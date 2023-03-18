StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

OSUR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 1,543,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,068. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.