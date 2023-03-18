StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

