StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of PNR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,825. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

