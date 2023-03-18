StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 1,569,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,774.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

