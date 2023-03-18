StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 10,608,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.