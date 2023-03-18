StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Quotient Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

