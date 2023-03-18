StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Quotient Technology Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.
