StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RETA opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Articles

