StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.67. 9,661,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

