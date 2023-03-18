StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 364,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,517. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,233,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,711,000 after purchasing an additional 593,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

