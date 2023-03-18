StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE SAR traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 71,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

