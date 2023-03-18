StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $26.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.69. 7,412,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,116. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

