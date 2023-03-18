StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

