StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,813. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SFL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SFL by 3,760.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.