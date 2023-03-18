StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
SFL Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:SFL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,813. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
