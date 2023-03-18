StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 17,938,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,067,459. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 868.3% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

