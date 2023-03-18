StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHBI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,645. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,671.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,671.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.