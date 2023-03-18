StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 957,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.