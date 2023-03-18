StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

