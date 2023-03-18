StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Southside Bancshares Stock Down 5.2 %
Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 962,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,456. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.