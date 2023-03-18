StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 962,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,456. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

