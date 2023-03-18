StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,038. The company has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,341 shares of company stock worth $126,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.