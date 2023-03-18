StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,038. The company has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.